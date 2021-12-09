National New team takes over running of Land Bank The bank, one of the most important institutions in SA’s agricultural sector, will be chaired by agri-economist Rethabile Nkosi B L Premium

Cabinet has appointed a new board for Land Bank with experienced and well respected agri-economist Nyane Rethabile Nkosi (35) replacing Arthur Moloto as non-executive chair.

Nkosi takes over at the helm of the state-owned lender to commercial and emerging farmers at a time when it is still in default to a large chunk of its loan obligations and has had to restructure its operations...