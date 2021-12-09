National

National state of disaster extended to mid-January

Government cannot rule out the possibility of tighter lockdown restrictions over the festive season

09 December 2021 - 16:41 Nonkululeko Njilo
The Covid-19 state of disaster will be in place through to the new year. Picture: 123RF/THOMASSTOCKHAUSEN
As Covid-19 cases rise with the emergence of the Omicron variant, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says  the cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster to January 15. 

This follows a recommendation by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

“The national state of disaster is aimed at responding to the special circumstances presented by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Gungubele.                                                                

He was addressing the media on the outcomes of a cabinet briefing on Wednesday.   

On mandatory vaccines, Gungubele said there had been no recommendations made by the NCCC in this regard. 

“It’s so clear to a number of us that you need a policy that encourages vaccination and you need a policy that discourages cynicism towards vaccines.”   

Asked if the government can guarantee South Africans a festive season without strict lockdown restrictions, Gungubele responded: “We can’t do that. We said we will follow science, we will follow objective reality, we will respond to circumstances. We cannot say there will be no lockdown when you do not know what the situation will be.”

Gungubele also pleaded with the nation to get vaccinated ahead of the festive season. 

“While most of us will be taking a well-deserved festive break, we must remember that Covid-19 does not take a holiday. A safe holiday period for you and your loved ones can be guaranteed by a simple jab at your nearest vaccination site.  

Gungubele said vaccination would also help boost SA’s battered economy.

“Vaccination does not only help us fight back against the deadly pandemic by preventing serious illness, hospitalisation or even death, but it also reduces the health risks posed by future variants.” 

He also emphasised the importance of adhering to non-pharmaceutical measures including wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and regularly washing hands with soap and water or using a 70% alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

“We can also prevent the spread of the virus by avoiding superspreader events such as festivals and parties. Together we can fight back by being responsible and always acting in the best interests of protecting the health of our loved ones and our nation against Covid-19.” 

Omicron stymies tourism as Christmas travellers cancel

Travel restrictions imposed by the EU, Britain and the US because of Omicron have cut off SA’s three biggest foreign markets
5 hours ago

Nod to Pfizer booster comes just in time to increase protection against Omicron

Research shows a third dose is needed to enhance the effectiveness of the vaccine most widely used in SA
1 day ago

WATCH: How damaging will Omicron be to SA’s economy?

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop on SA’s prospects amid concerns over the impact of Covid-19 variant
1 day ago

State dithers about vaccine mandate while seeking direction from Constitutional Court

The identification of the highly infectious Omicron variant in the country has led to a surge in the number of people getting vaccinated
2 days ago
