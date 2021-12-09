National Mantashe berates Shell seismic survey protesters Minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says protests could deter further investment in the struggling economy B L Premium

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has backed Shell’s planned seismic survey off the Wild Coast, and said “unrelenting attacks” on the Anglo-Dutch oil giant could deter investment in the country.

The company’s planned survey, which has prompted various protests across the country and a legal challenge, was approved by former energy minister Ngoako Ramathlodi in 2014. ..