Mantashe berates Shell seismic survey protesters
Minerals & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says protests could deter further investment in the struggling economy
09 December 2021 - 19:59
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has backed Shell’s planned seismic survey off the Wild Coast, and said “unrelenting attacks” on the Anglo-Dutch oil giant could deter investment in the country.
The company’s planned survey, which has prompted various protests across the country and a legal challenge, was approved by former energy minister Ngoako Ramathlodi in 2014. ..
