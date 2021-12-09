National Corruption is the ‘most defining struggle of our time’, minister says Battle against graft is far from over, Ayanda Dlodlo says at webinar and calls on the public to join the campaign for clean governance B L Premium

Public service & administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo on Thursday described corruption as the “most defining struggle of our time” and said the battle was far from over.

“Corruption possesses great threat to our dream to be an ethical and developmental state,” Dlodlo told a webinar commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day, adding that citizens had a role to play in the campaign by reporting malfeasance...