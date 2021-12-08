Zululand district municipal managers unmasked for not being qualified

The Zululand district municipality has found that five senior managers aren’t qualified for their jobs while two do not have post-matric qualifications.

The information came to light after mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi gave 34 senior managers an ultimatum to submit their qualifications for verification to ensure compliance with municipal competency levels for senior managers.

“The verification process revealed some senior managers do not possess the appropriate qualifications while others do not have any qualifications at all [post-matric],” Buthelezi said.

“Zululand district municipality will implement consequence management on the affected managers, and some cases will lead to disciplinary hearings being convened.”