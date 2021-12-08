Zululand district municipal managers unmasked for not being qualified
Seven senior managers face disciplinary action and the municipality is placing advertisements for the vacant posts
The Zululand district municipality has found that five senior managers aren’t qualified for their jobs while two do not have post-matric qualifications.
The information came to light after mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi gave 34 senior managers an ultimatum to submit their qualifications for verification to ensure compliance with municipal competency levels for senior managers.
“The verification process revealed some senior managers do not possess the appropriate qualifications while others do not have any qualifications at all [post-matric],” Buthelezi said.
“Zululand district municipality will implement consequence management on the affected managers, and some cases will lead to disciplinary hearings being convened.”
Buthelezi said the seven posts will be advertised immediately “as a result of resignations and the reconfiguration of duties to allow new skills to be brought into the municipality”.
The vacant positions are:
- deputy director: disaster management;
- deputy director: corporate services;
- deputy director: airport services;
- deputy director: local economic development;
- deputy director: human resources;
- deputy director: special projects, and;
- manager: fleet services.
The mayor has previously said that retaining qualified managers only would enable the municipality to eradicate dysfunctional governance and mismanagement.
TimesLIVE
