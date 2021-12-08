National Zondo report likely to yield ‘avalanche’ of cases for NPA The NPA’s ability to cope with these cases will not be affected by the departure of the head of the ID, Hermione Cronje, says NDPP Shamila Batohi B L Premium

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is expecting an “avalanche” of cases after state capture commission of inquiry chair Raymond Zondo submits his final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The authority’s ability to cope with these cases would not be affected by the departure of the head of the Investigative Directorate (ID) Hermione Cronje at the end of March, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi said in a briefing to parliament’s justice and correctional services committee. Batohi also updated on the progress made by the NPA in prosecuting cases referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), in particular the Cradock four...