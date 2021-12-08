National Pfizer vaccine offers some defence against Omicron, brand-new data shows More research is necessary though as there is the possibility that a body’s total immune response could prove more effective in fighting off Omicron B L Premium

Preliminary research conducted in a laboratory on blood plasma from people who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine has shown that it provides less immunity to the Omicron variant. However, researchers stressed that it does offer some protection to the ancestral variant of the coronavirus found in China about two years ago.

As at Tuesday, 26.6-million vaccine doses had been administered of which 20-million were Pfizer vaccines...