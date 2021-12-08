Pfizer vaccine offers some defence against Omicron, brand-new data shows
More research is necessary though as there is the possibility that a body’s total immune response could prove more effective in fighting off Omicron
08 December 2021 - 14:30
Preliminary research conducted in a laboratory on blood plasma from people who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine has shown that it provides less immunity to the Omicron variant. However, researchers stressed that it does offer some protection to the ancestral variant of the coronavirus found in China about two years ago.
As at Tuesday, 26.6-million vaccine doses had been administered of which 20-million were Pfizer vaccines...
