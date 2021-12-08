National Oakbay’s DP Naik gets 10-year sentence for defrauding Sars of R18m Naik contravened the Customs and Excise Act after he ‘falsified export documents and diverted cigarettes back into the SA market’ without paying excise and duties B L Premium

SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says a 10-year sentence imposed on Oakbay Trading director DP Naik for defrauding the revenue service of nearly R20m, should send a clear signal that Sars has zero tolerance for criminal conduct.

Naik was convicted of fraud and for contravening the Customs and Excise Act after he “falsified export documents and diverted cigarettes back into the SA market without paying the excise and duties for import and export”...