National China says accusations of debt-trap diplomacy in Africa are false Beijing insists loans are meant to facilitate development B L Premium

China, which recently indicated it would cut the amount of money allocated to African countries, has rejected allegations that it lured African governments into debt to trap them into unequal relationships and seize control of their assets when they fail to repay.

The allegations against China are aimed at containing the Asian nation and smearing its intentions among its African partners, Zhiou Yuxiao, China’s ambassador for the Forum on China—Africa Co-operation (FOCAC), said during a Business Day Dialogues webinar on Wednesday. Chinese loans are meant to facilitate development within the continent, he said...