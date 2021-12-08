National Blood plasma research points to Pfizer jab being less effective against Omicron Scientists say more studies are needed as the body's total immune response could tell a different story B L Premium

Preliminary research conducted in a laboratory on blood plasma from people who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine has shown that it provides less immunity to the Omicron variant than the ancestral variant of the coronavirus found in China about two years ago.

As at Tuesday, 26.6-million vaccine doses had been administered, of which 20-million were Pfizer shots...