National Politicians who don't make party lists won't be able to stand as independents This is one of the controversial proposals in the draft Electoral Amendment Bill, which will be introduced to parliament soon

Politicians who fail to make it onto their political party lists for elections will not be able to simply opt to stand as independent candidates, in terms of the Electoral Amendment Bill adopted by the cabinet towards the end of November.

The bill, which is currently being assessed and certified by the state law advisers and will be introduced into parliament shortly, gives effect to the June 2019 Constitutional Court judgment that found the Electoral Act unconstitutional insofar as it does not provide for the election of independent candidates to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures...