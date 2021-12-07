National Parliamentary committee to conduct inquiry into department’s energy contracts Committee will look into deals awarded controversially to Turkish firm Karpowership amid claims of corruption and bribery B L Premium

Parliament’s mineral resources and energy committee plans to conduct an inquiry into the awarding of a contract for emergency power from Turkish company Karpowership.

The inquiry will look into the risk mitigation independent power producer procurement programme (RMIPPP) and in particular allegations of corruption surrounding the awarding of a contract to Karpowership which is already the subject of litigation in the Pretoria high court...