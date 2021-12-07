National

Frank Chikane shortlisted to head intelligence watchdog

Former director-general in the office of the presidency is among 10 candidates for the post of inspector-general of intelligence

07 December 2021 - 13:23 MAWANDE AMASHABALALA
Reverend Frank Chikane. File photo: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Reverend Frank Chikane. File photo: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Frank Chikane, the former director-general in the office of former president Thabo Mbeki,, is on the shortlist  to head the country’s intelligence watchdog.

This was announced by Jerome Maake, chairperson of parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence.

Chikane is among 10 people shortlisted for the position of inspector-general of intelligence after the withdrawal of two candidates, one of whom is former spy boss for the domestic branch, advocate Mahlodi Muofhe.

Departing inspector-general of intelligence, Setlhomamaru Dintwe, is among the candidates.

The names of the nominees will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a final decision once the parliamentary process is completed, now at the stage of public comments. He will make the final decision.

The other eight nominees are Nomsa Dlamini, Ahmed Fazel, Brig-Gen Phumzile Fongoqa, advocate Jayashree Govender, Smanga Jele, Faith Makhobotloane, Mampogoane Nchabaleng and Nyelisani Clarence Tshitereke.

Top-secret documents at issue in former spy boss’s failed cross-examination bid

State capture inquiry chair Zondo dismisses Arthur Fraser’s bid to question witnesses
5 days ago

No intelligence alert on July riots, says KZN premier

Premier told the SAHRC hearings into the July riots and looting that provincial government was not forewarned by intelligence structures
1 week ago

Police on standby ahead of possible unrest in KwaZulu-Natal

Parliament hears the SAPS is better prepared to handle any looting over the Black Friday weekend
1 week ago
