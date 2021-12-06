National Western Cape fights travel bans as tourism sector counts losses B L Premium

Western Cape tourism establishments are reeling as a result of the decision by the UK, US and some European countries to lock SA out of travel due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Delivering the provincial medium-term budget policy statement on Monday, Western Cape finance & economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said a recent internal snap survey of more than 800 establishments in the region showed that cancellations were peaking. They are not expected to recover until well into the New Year...