Shamila Batohi does damage control over early exit of Hermione Cronje The head of the NPA insists there is 'no crisis' after the head of the Investigating Directorate's premature exit

Following news of Hermione Cronje’s resignation as head of the Investigating Directorate (ID) the prosecuting authority’s leader, Shamila Batohi, urged prosecutors to apply “razor sharp focus” to prioritise the ID’s effect.

“The NPA is not in a crisis and there is no widespread sabotage of the ID or any part of the NPA that is taking place,” said Batohi. ..