National Massmart strike ends after wage deal Workers will be back for the night shift on Monday, says Saccawu

The wage strike at struggling retail giant Massmart has ended after parties reached an agreement that workers will get increases of R400 across the board.

Massmart confirmed in a statement on Monday that the strike is over, saying: “We are particularly grateful to the many members of staff, contractors and suppliers who ensured the smooth operation of our stores throughout the strike action...