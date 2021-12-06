Cyril Ramaphosa to meet Senegal head Macky Sall and receive honorary PhD

According to the presidency, the forum attended by head of states and their governments, international partners and organisations involved in peace and security matters, is an initiative of the Senegalese government and has been taking place annually since 2014.

Later, Ramaphosa is expected to be conferred an honorary doctorate by the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar, the same university that honoured late president Nelson Mandela with an honorary doctorate in 1992.

“The programme for the official visit includes bilateral discussions and the signing of a memorandum of agreement on political and diplomatic consultations between the two countries,” the presidency said.

On Tuesday, agreements will be signed to elevate the joint commission for bilateral co-operation from the level of foreign ministers.

Ramaphosa is expected to visit Gorée Island, which is a UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation heritage site.