National

Cyril Ramaphosa to meet Senegal head Macky Sall and receive honorary PhD

On Tuesday, agreements will be signed to elevate the joint commission for bilateral co-operation from the level of foreign ministers.

06 December 2021 - 10:34 Amanda Khoza
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Senegal on Monday. File picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Senegal on Monday. File picture: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security on Monday, together with Senegal President Macky Sall.

Senegal marks the end of Ramaphosa’s four-nation state visit to West Africa.

In the past week, Ramaphosa has visited Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Ghana, where he held bilateral discussions and signed agreements and memoranda of understanding across political, economic and trade matters.

According to the presidency, the forum attended by head of states and their governments, international partners and organisations involved in peace and security matters, is an initiative of the Senegalese government and has been taking place annually since 2014.

Later, Ramaphosa is expected to be conferred an honorary doctorate by the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar, the same university that honoured late president Nelson Mandela with an honorary doctorate in 1992.

“The programme for the official visit includes bilateral discussions and the signing of a memorandum of agreement on political and diplomatic consultations between the two countries,” the presidency said.

On Tuesday, agreements will be signed to elevate the joint commission for bilateral co-operation from the level of foreign ministers.

Ramaphosa is expected to visit Gorée Island, which is a UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation heritage site.

Ramaphosa focuses on trade development during Ghana visit

The president is on a state visit to Ghana as part of his four-nation tour to West Africa
World
15 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Omicron, eager scientists and insincere ‘friends’ a deadly combination for Africa

Red-listed countries are all African, but point that out and get ready to be accused of playing the ‘race card’
Opinion
19 hours ago

Presidents vow to strengthen SA-Ivory Coast relationship

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with his Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara during West African tour
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Truckers behind N3 highway blockade face ...
National
2.
Lift travel bans, Omicron has ‘probably already ...
National / Health
3.
Booster shots for rural health workers urgent ...
National
4.
Alcohol industry body pushes for court to prevent ...
National
5.
Nersa ordered to process Eskom’s electricity ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.