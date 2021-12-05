Residents protest against Shell seismic surveys off Wild Coast

South Africans took to their beaches on Sunday to protest against plans by oil and gas company Shell to do seismic oil exploration they say will threaten marine wildlife such as whales, dolphins, seals and penguins on a pristine coastal stretch.

The Makhanda High Court on Friday struck down an application brought by environmentalists to stop the oil major exploring in the eastern seaboard’s Wild Coast, rejecting as unproven their argument that it would cause "irreparable harm" to the marine environment, especially migrating humpback whales.

The Wild Coast is home to some of the country’s most undisturbed wildlife refuges and is an important tourist draw.

At least 1,000 demonstrators gathered on a beach near Port Edward, a Reuters TV correspondent said.