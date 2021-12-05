Covid-19 infections up as KwaZulu-Natal is hit by Omicron-driven fourth wave
05 December 2021 - 18:41
KwaZulu-Natal is in the grip of a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the festive season around the corner the provincial government has urged all local government leaders to ensure their communities get vaccinated urgently.
The province has experienced a significant rise in infections. On Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 1,002 new cases, up from 630 on Friday. Nearly 15,000 people have died of Covid-19 since 2020 and eThekwini remains the provincial epicentre...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now