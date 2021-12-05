National Covid-19 infections up as KwaZulu-Natal is hit by Omicron-driven fourth wave B L Premium

KwaZulu-Natal is in the grip of a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the festive season around the corner the provincial government has urged all local government leaders to ensure their communities get vaccinated urgently.

The province has experienced a significant rise in infections. On Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal recorded 1,002 new cases, up from 630 on Friday. Nearly 15,000 people have died of Covid-19 since 2020 and eThekwini remains the provincial epicentre...