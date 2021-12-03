National

Truck blockade disrupts traffic on N3 toll road

Motorists using the route between Johannesburg and Durban are diverted as motive of the blockade is still unclear

03 December 2021 - 08:48 Shonisani Tshikalange
Picture: @SAPoliceService/TWITTER
Picture: @SAPoliceService/TWITTER

Truck drivers barricaded the N3 toll route early on Friday causing major disruptions to traffic at Van Reenen’s Pass.

Motorists using the busy arterial route between Johannesburg and Durban were being diverted while police attempted to remove the trucks.

It is not immediately clear what the motive of the blockade is.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said both directions were closed to traffic due to the blockade.

“Traffic is being diverted to alternative routes.”

An extensive backlog of traffic was reported in the area and the Tugela Toll Plaza was also closed in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng).

Authorities advised travellers to delay their trips, if possible.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Closing roads is economic sabotage, says transport minister Fikile Mbalula

ANC leaders address spate of truck protests and road closures ahead of polls
National
1 month ago

Gareth Ackerman urges government to move Mooi River toll plaza

Action is needed to prevent another shutdown after violence hit province, Pick n Pay chair says
Companies
1 month ago

Inside the great rebuild of KwaZulu-Natal

The country’s main port and the provincial capital lick their wounds after the mayhem of July, but some of the trauma will linger
News & Fox
2 months ago
