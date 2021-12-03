WEBINAR | Framing Africa-China relations in a post-Covid world
Join the Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with the Chinese Embassy, on December 8 for this discussion
At the recent Dakar-hosted ministerial Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC), China's President Xi Jinping spoke about the close relationships built over the last 65 years.
“The key lies in an everlasting spirit of China-Africa friendship and co-operation forged between the two sides, which features sincere friendship and equality, win-win for mutual benefit and common development, fairness and justice, and progress with the times, and openness and inclusiveness.
“This truly captures the relations of China and Africa, working together in good and hard times over the past decades, and provides a source of strength for the continuous growth of friendly China-Africa relations,” he said.
With the theme for the tri-annual event being “Deepen China-Africa partnership and promote sustainable development to build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era”, Xi shared the 2035 FOCAC vision to implement nine programmes:
- Medical and health programmes to assist the African Union reach 60% vaccination by 2022;
- A poverty reduction and agricultural development programme that will see China invest both financial and intellectual resources;
- A trade promotion programme where “green lanes” will be opened for the export of African agricultural products to China;
- An investment promotion programme that will see Chinese business encouraged to invest more than $10bn in Africa by 2025;
- A digital innovation programme where 10 digital economy projects will “support the development of China-Africa joint laboratories, partner institutes, and scientific and technological innovation co-operation bases”;
- A green development programme with the “Great Green Wall” initiative to promote “low-carbon development and climate change adaptation”;
- A capacity-building programme that envisages the creation of 800,000 local jobs on the African continent;
- A cultural and people-to-people exchange programme to promote tourism and cultural appreciation; and
- A peace and security programme where China “will undertake 10 peace and security projects for Africa”, and continue to deliver military assistance to the AU.
At this critical time, when Africa is battling the pandemic, the Chinese Embassy in SA invites you to join the discussion on analysing and shaping Africa-China relations post-Covid.
Moderated by TimesLIVE political analyst Eusebius McKaiser, the participants include:
- HE Chen Xiaodong: ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to SA;
- HE Zhou Yuxiao: ambassador for FOCAC affairs at the People’s Republic of China foreign affairs ministry;
- Dr David Monyae: director, Centre for China Africa Studies, University of Johannesburg;
- Buyile Matiwane: deputy president, SA Students Congress (Sasco); and
- Sam Mkokeli: political journalist and contributor to Business Day, Financial Mail and the Sunday Times.
Date: Wednesday December 8 2021
Time: 10.00—11.30am
