WEBINAR | Framing Africa-China relations in a post-Covid world

At the recent Dakar-hosted ministerial Forum on China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC), China's President Xi Jinping spoke about the close relationships built over the last 65 years.

“The key lies in an everlasting spirit of China-Africa friendship and co-operation forged between the two sides, which features sincere friendship and equality, win-win for mutual benefit and common development, fairness and justice, and progress with the times, and openness and inclusiveness.

“This truly captures the relations of China and Africa, working together in good and hard times over the past decades, and provides a source of strength for the continuous growth of friendly China-Africa relations,” he said.

With the theme for the tri-annual event being “Deepen China-Africa partnership and promote sustainable development to build a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era”, Xi shared the 2035 FOCAC vision to implement nine programmes: