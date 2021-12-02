National BREAKING NEWS: Court orders fresh decision on how to hold Ramaphosa vote of no confidence B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa could face a vote of no confidence by secret ballot, an event that could reveal division among the ANC’s ranks in parliament. This follows a ruling in the appeals court on Thursday morning.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ordered that the new parliamentary speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, take a “fresh decision” on how to run a vote of no confidence regarding Ramaphosa...