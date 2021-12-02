Almost 30% of households rely on grants, says Stats SA

Almost 30% of SA households depended on grants from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) for their main source of income in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on people’s lives and the economy.

Stats SA’s general household survey 2020 report, released on Thursday, found that 28.8% of households reported the grants as their main source of income. These payments remain the second-most important source of income in the country.

The grants are a vital safety net, especially in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, the country’s two poorest provinces. In the Eastern Cape, 63.6% of households received grants. The figure in Limpopo was 69.3%.