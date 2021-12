National Top-secret documents at issue in former spy boss’s failed cross-examination bid State capture inquiry chair Zondo dismisses Arthur Fraser’s bid to question witnesses B L Premium

In the first sitting of the state capture inquiry since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s evidence in August, commission chair Raymond Zondo dismissed former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s application to cross-examine several witnesses.

Fraser wanted to question former state security director-general Mzuvukile Maqetuka, senior intelligence officials Gibson Njenje and Mo Shaik, former state security minister Sydney Mufamadi, former acting director-general Loyiso Jafta, intelligence director-general Setlhomamaru Dintwe and a witness going by the pseudonym Mr Y...