Sarah Baartman municipality mayor dies during committee meeting

01 December 2021 - 20:20 Staff Writer
Mzimkhulu Scara Njadayi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mzimkhulu Scara Njadayi. Picture: SUPPLIED

The newly elected Sarah Baartman District municipality mayor Scara Njadayi died on Wednesday afternoon in Gqeberha.

This was confirmed by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi shortly after his death.

Njadayi, who is also the ANC's regional chair in the district, was elected as mayor on November 24. He died during his first mayoral committee meeting at the Sarah Baartman district municipality offices.

Njadayi was elected unopposed as the ANC region chair in 2018.

Municipal manager Ted Pillay said Njadayi had collapsed during a meeting and that everyone had left the room when paramedics arrived.

KHAYA SITHOLE: Leading the ANC means not leading the country

After four years of Cyril Ramaphosa, we are no closer to solving the many problems he promised to resolve
5 hours ago

ANC MPs reject DA’s pension reform bill

The bill would have allowed the financially distressed access to a portion of their pension funds
6 hours ago

Cosatu slams lack of action against failing provinces and municipalities

Handing over billions of rand with little accountability or lack of consequence can’t continue, senior Cosatu official says
1 day ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Shelling out favours for access to the Wild Coast?

ANC-linked Thebe Investments has a stake in Shell SA and the government stands to win big if the company strikes oil
3 days ago
