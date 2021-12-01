Saccawu to take wage proposal by Massmart to striking workers
Saccawu members began striking on November 19 in support of a demand for a R500 hike across the board, rejecting Massmart’s proposal of R320
01 December 2021 - 15:23
As the indefinite wage strike at Massmart rages on, parties have refused to share details of company's proposals that could see workers going back to their posts within the retail giant's more than 400 stores in the country.
The company said it was confident it had enough capacity to serve its customers during the busy festive season, an indication that whether workers accepted the proposals or not, was immaterial...
