Sandile Buthelezi back as health director-general

Buthelezi has resumed his role as accounting officer after a disciplinary hearing cleared him of all charges related to the Digital Vibes case

30 November 2021 - 12:17 Staff Writer
Department of health director-general Sandile Buthelezi. Picture: SUPPLIED
The department of health has announced that its director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, has been reinstated.

Buthelezi was implicated in the Special Investigating Unit’s reports into the controversial Digital Vibes contract.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned as a result of his alleged role in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital Vibes.

The health department said in a statement that Buthelezi had resumed his role as accounting officer after a disciplinary hearing cleared him of all charges.

