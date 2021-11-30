Sandile Buthelezi back as health director-general
Buthelezi has resumed his role as accounting officer after a disciplinary hearing cleared him of all charges related to the Digital Vibes case
30 November 2021 - 12:17
The department of health has announced that its director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, has been reinstated.
Buthelezi was implicated in the Special Investigating Unit’s reports into the controversial Digital Vibes contract.
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize resigned as a result of his alleged role in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital Vibes.
The health department said in a statement that Buthelezi had resumed his role as accounting officer after a disciplinary hearing cleared him of all charges.
