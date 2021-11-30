Karpowership was the sole beneficiary of changes to the IPP tender bid, says losing bidder
30 November 2021 - 20:22
DNG Energy, one of the losing bidders in the government’s procurement of emergency power, says Turkish company Karpowership SA was the sole beneficiary of changes made to the tender bid shortly before the deadline.
DNG claims the bid was rigged and the deadline for interested parties to submit their bids was extended twice to favour Karpowership, resulting in the company winning the lion’s share of the energy contracts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now