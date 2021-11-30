National Karpowership was the sole beneficiary of changes to the IPP tender bid, says losing bidder B L Premium

DNG Energy, one of the losing bidders in the government’s procurement of emergency power, says Turkish company Karpowership SA was the sole beneficiary of changes made to the tender bid shortly before the deadline.

DNG claims the bid was rigged and the deadline for interested parties to submit their bids was extended twice to favour Karpowership, resulting in the company winning the lion’s share of the energy contracts...