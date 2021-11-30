Durban businessman and ex-KZN police chief to face pretrial in 2022
Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni are among nine accused of fraud in 2010 Fifa World Cup contracts
A R47m Soccer World Cup fraud and corruption case involving Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni, has been adjourned to May 4 for pretrial.
Panday and Ngobeni appeared in the Durban high court along with Panday’s mother Arvenda, 69, wife Privisha, 45, brother-in-law Seevesh Ishwarkumar, 44, sister Kaja Ishwarkumar, 37, his personal assistant Tasleem Rahimna, 35, and with former policemen Ashwin Narainpershad and Navin Madhoe.
They face charges of fraud linked to providing accommodation and the purchase of goods for the police before and during the 2010 World Cup.
According to the indictment, Panday and members of his family, arranged a series of cover quotes while working with Narainpershad and Madhoe — who held positions in the supply chain management services in the office of the provincial SAPS commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal — and were awarded 166 contracts related to the World Cup.
Advocate Jimmy Howse, representing some of the accused, said the state hadn’t provided further particulars pertaining to the case for almost nine months and he was concerned about further delays.
Judge Jacqueline Henriques ordered the matter to stand down in order for the defence to consult with the state and find an agreed date for the documents to be provided. Upon resumption, Howse said the state would provide such documents by March 29.
All the accused were released on bail on the same terms and conditions before Tuesday’s hearing.
Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the hallway, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused appeared on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to a Durban Solid Waste management tender worth more than R430m.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.