Durban businessman and ex-KZN police chief to face pretrial in 2022

A R47m Soccer World Cup fraud and corruption case involving Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni, has been adjourned to May 4 for pretrial.

Panday and Ngobeni appeared in the Durban high court along with Panday’s mother Arvenda, 69, wife Privisha, 45, brother-in-law Seevesh Ishwarkumar, 44, sister Kaja Ishwarkumar, 37, his personal assistant Tasleem Rahimna, 35, and with former policemen Ashwin Narainpershad and Navin Madhoe.

They face charges of fraud linked to providing accommodation and the purchase of goods for the police before and during the 2010 World Cup.

According to the indictment, Panday and members of his family, arranged a series of cover quotes while working with Narainpershad and Madhoe — who held positions in the supply chain management services in the office of the provincial SAPS commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal — and were awarded 166 contracts related to the World Cup.