National

Unions vow to ‘cripple’ Clover over wages and retrenchments feud

Giwusa and Fawu, the unions leading the strike, say they represent about 5,000 workers at Clover

BL Premium
29 November 2021 - 19:28 Luyolo Mkentane

Unions have vowed to “cripple” operations at SA’s biggest dairy producer Clover ahead of the busy festive season after a deadlock with management over above-inflation wage increases, retrenchments, and other conditions of employment.

The General Industries Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) — both affiliates of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) — downed tools last Monday and embarked on an indefinite strike for a wage increase of 10%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now