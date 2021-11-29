National Unions vow to ‘cripple’ Clover over wages and retrenchments feud Giwusa and Fawu, the unions leading the strike, say they represent about 5,000 workers at Clover B L Premium

Unions have vowed to “cripple” operations at SA’s biggest dairy producer Clover ahead of the busy festive season after a deadlock with management over above-inflation wage increases, retrenchments, and other conditions of employment.

The General Industries Workers Union of SA (Giwusa) and the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) — both affiliates of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) — downed tools last Monday and embarked on an indefinite strike for a wage increase of 10%...