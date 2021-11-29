Nicholas Riemer is the cream of Saica’s crop

National

The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) Top 35-under-35 award, which recognises extraordinary results in the field, has been won by Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO at The Invigilator.

Riemer attended the University of Johannesburg (UJ), where his passion for finance and education developed. He spent a year in academia before completing his articles through FirstRand. He spent three years in mergers & acquisitions before moving to the investment world and the investment education team at FNB Wealth and Investments.

In 2020, he cofounded The Invigilator, an entry-level smartphone application used to monitor online and remote assessments. Since its launch The Invigilator has conducted more than 1-million assessments and was the most downloaded education application in SA by September 2021.

Riemer continues to guest lecture for UJ, as well as for the ITC and APC board courses, and followed his passion for education and business in creating a company that he believes will add significant value to the academic world in mitigating online examination risk while  making education more accessible across the globe.

Saica CEO Freeman Nomvalo congratulated all the participants.

“It is gratifying to see that our young CAs (SA) are committed to making a difference and leading with integrity,” Nomvalo said. “Our young CAs (SA) are a beacon of light and hope that points to the fact that our economy is in good hands, led by responsible young business leaders who, through their commitment, engender trust in the profession ... I applaud all our Top-35-under-35 CAs (SA) finalists for their commendable commitment and success.”

