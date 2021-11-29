John Hlophe faces more hurdles as top jurists join the fray
Six top jurists are among new parties to Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s case against the JSC
29 November 2021 - 11:27
UPDATED 29 November 2021 - 19:33
John Hlophe faces further hurdles in his fight to avoid becoming the first judge to be impeached in democratic SA.
As of Monday, he faces more adversaries — including former justices of the Constitutional Court — in the battle of his career. Six of SA’s most prominent jurists and a legal nonprofit chaired by a former justice of the country’s highest court are now parties to Hlophe’s case. He is seeking a review of an adverse finding by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now