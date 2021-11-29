National John Hlophe faces more hurdles as top jurists join the fray Six top jurists are among new parties to Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s case against the JSC B L Premium

John Hlophe faces further hurdles in his fight to avoid becoming the first judge to be impeached in democratic SA.

As of Monday, he faces more adversaries — including former justices of the Constitutional Court — in the battle of his career. Six of SA’s most prominent jurists and a legal nonprofit chaired by a former justice of the country’s highest court are now parties to Hlophe’s case. He is seeking a review of an adverse finding by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)...