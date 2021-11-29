Fraught local election outcomes bode ill for municipal finances
The medium-term budget policy statement highlighted the parlous state of councils as a risk to the fiscus
29 November 2021 - 15:34
The outcome of SA’s local government elections, which have resulted in an unprecedented number of hung councils, comes as parlous municipal finances are deemed a clear risk to service delivery.
Academics have warned of the difficult road ahead for service delivery in local government, where, even before Covid-19 hit, 163 of SA’s 257 municipalities were deemed to be in financial distress, including four of its metros — Buffalo City, Mangaung, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. ..
