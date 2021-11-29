National E-tolls decision to be made by February budget, says Mbalula Project has been a failure as motorists refused to comply B L Premium

A final decision on the future of e-tolls will be announced in the budget speech in February, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday.

The SA National Roads Agency’s (Sanral’s) e-tolling project, launched in 2013, has largely been a failure as a result of low levels of compliance from Gauteng motorists, with labour unions arguing that the system would hit workers hardest...