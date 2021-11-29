Court joins Dikgang Moseneke and six others to the John Hlophe JSC challenge
The high court joins seven parties as respondents to Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s challenge to the JSC’s finding of gross misconduct
29 November 2021 - 11:27
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe faces seven more adversaries, including retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, in his legal challenge of a finding of gross misconduct.
On Monday, the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg allowed seven parties to join Hlophe’s case against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Hlophe is taking the JSC to task over its finding of gross misconduct, which puts his job in jeopardy. His review bid is set down for argument in February 2022...
