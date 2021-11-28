National

Covid-19 daily infections reach 2,858 with 18 hospital admissions

The majority of new cases on Sunday are from Gauteng followed by the Western Cape

28 November 2021 - 22:35 Staff Writer
Picture: BLOOMBERG
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Sunday reported 2,858 new Covid-19 cases, with 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested is 9.8% which is higher than Saturday's (9.2%). The seven-day average is 6.1%.

Six Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 89,797 to date.

The majority of new cases on Sunday are from Gauteng (81%), followed by the Western Cape accounting for 5%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 4%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape each accounted for 1%.

Ramaphosa slams travel bans as unscientific and unjustified

No tighter restrictions in SA on the cards yet but task team on mandatory vaccination set up
National
3 hours ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid developments

President met advisers at the weekend to discuss new variant Omicron that’s   roiling markets and has led to travel bans targeting Southern Africa
National
4 hours ago

WHO lauds SA’s speed in reporting new virus variant

The praise will come as scant consolation to those forced to cancel trips to see families over the holiday season or business owners desperate for ...
National
2 days ago

Airline stocks fall after SA travel ban on new Covid-19 variant

Airline shares tumbled the most since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, after European countries banned flights from SA to slow the spread of ...
News
2 days ago

Travel operators lose nearly R1bn as world bans SA over Omicron variant

The variant has been identified in Botswana, Hong Kong, the UK and Belgium
National
2 hours ago

Covid outbreak at Limpopo mine raises further fears of fourth wave

Mine at Lephalale has reported 57 cases in four days, while infections nationwide have risen to more than 1,000 for the first time since October
National
3 days ago
