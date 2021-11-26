Someone should save Eskom, says Reuel Khoza
Former Eskom chair says management shrugged off executives’ solutions to fix power utility
26 November 2021 - 10:00
When former Eskom chair Reuel Khoza, along with four other former executives of the state-owned power utility, approached the entity’s management five years ago with solutions to resolve its ever growing list of problems, they were met with a cold shoulder, Khoza says.
“They would not listen to us because they had other intentions about Eskom [being] one of those cows that could be milked [and] we were brushed aside with gusto,” he said on Thursday...
