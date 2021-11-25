Government will reject unfavourable green financing offers, says Ramaphosa
Coal will remain part of the energy mix beyond 2030, president says
25 November 2021 - 19:06
The government will not accept funding for the transition from coal to renewable energy from international partners if it places a burden on the fiscus and reaching SA’s developmental goals, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
“This commitment from international partners does not mean we need to accept any unfavourable terms, especially if the financing arrangements could impact negatively on the public fiscus,” Ramaphosa said during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, signalling that the government will be more comfortable with grants...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now