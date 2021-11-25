National Government will reject unfavourable green financing offers, says Ramaphosa Coal will remain part of the energy mix beyond 2030, president says B L Premium

The government will not accept funding for the transition from coal to renewable energy from international partners if it places a burden on the fiscus and reaching SA’s developmental goals, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

“This commitment from international partners does not mean we need to accept any unfavourable terms, especially if the financing arrangements could impact negatively on the public fiscus,” Ramaphosa said during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, signalling that the government will be more comfortable with grants...