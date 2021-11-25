Government ends special visas for Zimbabweans
Holders of the special permits must apply for visas based on their particular status or situation from January 1
25 November 2021 - 12:31
The government will no longer issue extensions to the Zimbabwean special dispensation visas, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.
The special visas, which were introduced in 2009 to allow Zimbabweans working in SA to gain legal status, are due to expire on December 31. Almost 200,000 people were granted the visas for an initial five-year period, which was extended twice. ..
