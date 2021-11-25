Cosatu calls for alliance summit after ANC’s poor electoral performance
The labour federation wants an urgent summit to discuss what went wrong after the governing party’s support fell below the 50% mark
25 November 2021 - 14:51
Cosatu, which campaigned relentlessly for the ANC ahead of the recent municipal election, is calling for an urgent alliance summit to discuss what went wrong after the governing party’s support fell below the 50% mark for the first time.
It also wants the summit to review the coalition talks that resulted in some major metros and local councils falling into opposition hands...
