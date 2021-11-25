National

BREAKING NEWS: SA back on UK’s travel red list over new variant

The Covid-19 variant poses ‘a potentially significant threat to the vaccine programme’, say British officials

25 November 2021 - 23:00 Anirudh Saligrama
Picture: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

The UK will place SA back under  red list travel restrictions after scientists raised the alarm over the new Covid-19 variant, The Guardian reported  on Thursday.

The variant posed “a potentially significant threat to the vaccine programme which we have to protect at all costs”, Whitehall sources were quoted as saying in the report.

The newly identified  variant  is  the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant, including some associated with evading immune response, officials said.

The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant — called B.1.1.529 — has a spike protein that is dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that Covid-19 vaccines are based on.

It has mutations that are likely to evade the immune response generated both by prior infection and vaccination, and also mutations associated with increased infectivity. 

This is a developing story.

Reuters 

New Covid-19 cases spike to more than 2,400, with most in Gauteng

A total of 2,465 new  infections and 114 deaths recorded in SA
National
2 hours ago

Covid outbreak at Limpopo mine raises further fears of fourth wave

Mine at Lephalale has reported 57 cases in four days, while infections nationwide have risen to more than 1,000 for the first time since October
National
11 hours ago

Namibia to destroy Covid vaccines amid slow uptake

Pfizer and AstraZeneca doses to expire between Tuesday and February next year
World
4 hours ago

Slow Covid-19 vaccine uptake means SA has to halt orders

The health department’s Nicholas Crisp says SA had 16.8-million doses in stock and so deliveries have been deferred
National
1 day ago

EU regulator clears Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11

The European Medicines Agency recommends children get two lighter doses of the Pfizer vaccine
World
3 hours ago

Covid-19 surge threatens Germany’s festive cheer

Consumer sentiment in Europe’s biggest economy falls to the lowest level since June as GDP slows to 1.7% in the third quarter
World
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Police on standby ahead of possible unrest in ...
National
2.
ANC wins big Durban metro in fight for survival
National
3.
Government ends special visas for Zimbabweans
National
4.
Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury trial hits a snag on ...
National
5.
Government to offer additional Covid shots to ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Government to offer additional Covid shots to people with weakened immune ...

National / Health

Mining body says over 300,000 partial and full Covid-19 vaccines have been given

National

Vaccine hesitancy higher than expected, says Old Mutual

Companies / Financial Services

Spain’s free licence for antibody tests to help fight Covid in poorer nations

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.