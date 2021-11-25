BREAKING NEWS: SA back on UK’s travel red list over new variant

The UK will place SA back under red list travel restrictions after scientists raised the alarm over the new Covid-19 variant, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

The variant posed “a potentially significant threat to the vaccine programme which we have to protect at all costs”, Whitehall sources were quoted as saying in the report.

The newly identified variant is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant, including some associated with evading immune response, officials said.

The UK Health Security Agency said that the variant — called B.1.1.529 — has a spike protein that is dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that Covid-19 vaccines are based on.

It has mutations that are likely to evade the immune response generated both by prior infection and vaccination, and also mutations associated with increased infectivity.

This is a developing story.

Reuters