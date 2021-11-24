National Government bound to protect identities of Covid-relief fraudsters Naming and shaming of parties who fraudulently received Ters payments from UIF would be illegal, lawmakers told B L Premium

Companies who received fraudulent payments from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) won’t be named and shamed because do to so would be illegal, a senior official in the labour department said.

Marsha Bronkhorst, the acting director-general of the department of employment and labour, told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that legal opinion received stated that the memorandum of agreement signed by the department and the UIF did not provide for the naming and shaming when the companies signed it; therefore to do so would be illegal. But the opinion recommended that the UIF institute legal action against the employers and this has started with some of them, Bronkhorst said...