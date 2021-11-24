Government bound to protect identities of Covid-relief fraudsters
Naming and shaming of parties who fraudulently received Ters payments from UIF would be illegal, lawmakers told
Companies who received fraudulent payments from the Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) won’t be named and shamed because do to so would be illegal, a senior official in the labour department said.
Marsha Bronkhorst, the acting director-general of the department of employment and labour, told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that legal opinion received stated that the memorandum of agreement signed by the department and the UIF did not provide for the naming and shaming when the companies signed it; therefore to do so would be illegal. But the opinion recommended that the UIF institute legal action against the employers and this has started with some of them, Bronkhorst said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now