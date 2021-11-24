BREAKING NEWS: Mxolisi Kaunda wins eThekwini mayoral race

The ANC continued its dominance in the eThekwini metro on Wednesday with its candidate, Mxolisi Kaunda, elected mayor in a hotly contested council election. After a series of losses in Gauteng, the governing party finally got to pip the opposition in Durban to govern the country's third-biggest metro.

The ANC has dominated the polls in eThekwini metro over the last decade, in a province that was before 2004 an Inkatha Freedom Party stronghold.

Kaunda won with 113 votes, beating his nearest rival — the DA’s Nicole Graham — who got 104 votes.

This was the second attempt to elect a council leadership after the first attempt was abandoned after electricity at the venue tripped, leading to a blackout. The adjournment led to protests and rowdy scenes.

But the adjournment took place only after the the ANC had nabbed a landslide win for the position of speaker. The ANC’s Thabani Nyawose received 103 of the 199 votes by councillors.

The ANC lost outright control of the metro in the 2021 local government elections, but was first past the post in the mayoral election. It won 96 seats and needs 16 seats to govern. The council has 222 seats.

The DA won 58 seats, the EFF 24 and the IFP 16.

The start of the Wednesday session was similar to Monday’s with numerous points of orders and interjections.