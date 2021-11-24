Bathabile Dlamini pleads not guilty to perjury

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini has pleaded not guilty to lying under oath at an inquiry into the 2016 social grants scandal.

Dlamini’s perjury trial in Johannesburg magistrate’s was set to begin on Wednesday, November 24 but was postponed to Thursday after the state failed to consult two witnesses before proceedings.

The case relates to her testimony during an inquiry the Constitutional Court instituted into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis, which placed millions of people who relied on the payments from the SA Social Security Agency at risk.

The inquiry was chaired by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe, who found Dlamini’s response to questions “less than satisfactory” and that she was possibly attempting to shield herself from blame.

In September 2018 the Constitutional Court ordered Dlamini to personally pay 20% of legal fees of by the Black Sash and Freedom Under Law, which had taken her to court over her handling of social grants. She paid about R650,000 earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the state handed in a transcript of Dlamini’s testimony at the inquiry, though her legal counsel, Tshepiso Mphahlane, said the National Prosecuting Authority hadn’t provided a list of witnesses, as requested.

State prosecutor Jacob Serepo said consultations with two of three witnesses were still required.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo accepted the inquiry transcripts and postponed the trial until Thursday.

