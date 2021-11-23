SAA and Kenya Airways to partner on pan-African airline

During their meeting, the two presidents also reflected on developments in their respective regions, particularly in Mozambique, Sudan and Ethiopia.

“SA aligns itself with the Sadc position to support Mozambique in dealing with instability in the Cabo Delgado area. Sadc continues to be seized with the situation in Mozambique and a consolidated regional approach in dealing with the matter is being pursued,” Ramaphosa said.

Regarding Sudan, he said: “We strongly condemn any unconstitutional change of government and call on all the parties to engage in constructive, good faith and peaceful dialogue to restore the country’s constitutional order”.

The presidents addressed the grave situation in Ethiopia, expressing “our conviction that there is scope for dialogue among the warring parties and that there is an urgent need for all parties to the conflict to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire and an inclusive political dialogue.”

Ramaphosa and Kenyatta reiterated that the need for long-lasting peace and security on the continent “has become more urgent as African countries operationalised the historic African Continental Free Trade Area agreement on January 1 this year.”

Ramaphosa said SA and Kenya stand together with the rest of the international community in support of freedom and justice for all people.

“We have reiterated our principled stance that the people of Palestine have an inalienable right to self-determination and nationhood. Unless the root causes of the conflict are addressed, in this case the illegal occupation by Israel of Palestinian land, there will never be enduring peace in the Middle East.”

He agreed with Kenya that it was important for the UN Security Council to support the work of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara.

“Like Kenya, we are concerned at the delay in holding the referendum, which is necessary for the realisation of the right to self-determination for the people of the Western Sahara.”

The two heads of states expressed concern at the inadequate protection of the human rights of the Saharawi people. “I have assured President Kenyatta of SA’s continued support for Kenya’s tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2021-2022.”

On Covid-19, Ramaphosa said: “We have agreed that SA and Kenya, as like-minded countries, should work together to build consensus on how our continent should emerge from this crisis. We have consistently advocated an equitable and transparent distribution of vaccine doses to developing economies.”

Furthermore, he said, both countries have proven capacity and expertise in vaccine manufacture. “However, we need support to enhance and scale up this capacity, including through technology transfer.”

Kenyatta, whose programme includes a visit to Transnet Engineering in Koedoespoort and Aspen Pharmacare in Gqeberha, echoed Ramaphosa’s sentiments.

“It is only by working together that we can achieve our desired outcomes for closer bilateral co-operation and strategic partnerships. We have today made very good strides, however we believe there is scope to do even more.”