National Lawmakers slam Eskom's record-keeping and failure to act against corruption Auditor-general's recorded irregular expenditure of R11bn at the utility could be understated, thanks to poor bookkeeping

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has taken Eskom’s leadership to task for poor record keeping and failing to act against officials implicated in corruption — a situation that has contributed to the embattled power utility receiving a qualified audit opinion for the fifth consecutive year.

Scopa raised concern that Eskom’s poor record keeping and generally weak financial management highlighted in previous reports, could sink it even further into deeper crisis...