Government will not appeal high court judgment on Mining Charter
The decision was conveyed to MPs for the first time in parliament Tuesday
23 November 2021 - 10:18
The department of mineral resources and energy and energy has decided not to appeal against the high court judgment setting aside controversial aspects of the Mining Charter.
The decision was conveyed to members of parliament’s mineral resources and energy committee on Tuesday...
