National War of words between SA and Botswana over court case Former Botswana president Ian Khama is still believed to be in SA, fearing arrest if he returns home B L Premium

The department of justice & constitutional development has accused Botswana’s prosecuting authority of using the wrong channels to seek legal assistance in a case involving former president Ian Khama and SA business person Bridgette Motsepe.

The accusation was made by the department’s director-general, Doctor Mashabane, in an application to rescind an order by the Pretoria high court that forced the department to provide evidence for the case. It was thrown out in September after the Botswana high court found the state’s charges to be “fabricated and outright false”...