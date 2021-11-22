National

BREAKING NEWS: ANC’s Eugene Johnson elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

The metro’s new speaker is Gary van Niekerk of the Northern Alliance, who beat the DA’s Rano Kayser by one vote

22 November 2021 - 11:50 Erin Bates
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium from the air. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE/THE HERALD
The ANC’s Eugene Johnson has been elected the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro municipality. She beat the DA's Nqaba Bhanga by one vote.

The council consists of 120 seats and only one councillor was absent when new councillors were sworn in, after which the speaker and mayor were elected.

The metro’s new speaker is Gary van Niekerk of the Northern Alliance, who beat the DA’s Rano Kayser by one vote. Van Niekerk's appointment was met with riotous applause, ululation, and singing. Someone, who was apparently injured, even hoisted a crutch into the air.

Van Niekerk received handshakes from fellow councillors and then took to the podium to a throng of applause. He then facilitated the vote for the executive mayor. All 119 councillors present voted.

The metro’s council is split evenly between the ANC and DA, each of which have 48 seats, followed by the EFF with nine seats, the National Assembly with three seats, the ACDP and Freedom Front Plus with two, among other parties.

The inaugural sitting of Nelson Mandela Bay metro's newly elected council proceeded in an orderly fashion on Monday morning, after failing to launch on Friday.

batese@businesslive.co.za

Metro council line-ups take shape as coalition talks hit deadline

ANC in pole position to govern three   councils after coalition talks
National
8 hours ago

Parties urged not to give kingmakers too much power

Rewarding kingmakers with the most powerful positions is undemocratic and often leads to failure,  say Western Cape academics
National
8 hours ago

Former mayor Bongani Baloyi DA’s Gauteng premier candidate for 2024

Rising star is recognised for his achievements as first citizen of the Midvaal municipality
National
21 hours ago
