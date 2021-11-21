Saccawu calls for consumer boycott amid low support for Massmart strike
Cosatu says the industrial action is justified and backs consumer boycott of the company’s 413 stores across the country
21 November 2021 - 16:56
The SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) is set to ramp up its indefinite strike at struggling retail giant Massmart by calling for a consumer boycott of the company’s 413 stores across the country from Monday.
Sithembele Tshwete, the union’s spokesperson told Business Day on Sunday that Saccawu will intensify the industrial action from Monday, in an effort to get management to table a revised wage offer and address some of the grievances the union has raised...
